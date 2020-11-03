Dennis Police Announce Mid Management Course Graduation

DENNIS – Chief John Brady announced today that Sergeant Ryan Carr successfully graduated from the Command Training Mid Management Course at Roger Williams University on Friday, October 30, 2020.

Sergeant Carr is a 16- year veteran of the department and is currently assigned as a Patrol Supervisor on the evening shift. Sergeant Carr also serves as the department’s

EMS Officer and in-house instructor on a number of subjects.

Roger Williams University, in conjunction with the New England Chiefs of Police Association, hosts Criminal Justice advanced studies programs for working Law Enforcement professionals. The programs focus on contemporary management and leadership theory and practical orientation.