Dennis Police announce north side beaches are closed

DENNIS – Dennis Police report that due to public safety issues, for the remainder of the night into tomorrow 07/05 at 8:00 AM, no one is allowed to walk on or park at the beaches.
No further details were given.
DENNIS – Dennis Police report that due to public safety issues, for the remainder of the night into tomorrow 07/05 at 8:00 AM, no one is allowed to walk on or park at the beaches.
No further details were given.
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Copyright © 2023 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media