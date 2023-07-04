You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dennis Police announce north side beaches are closed

July 4, 2023

COURTESY OF THE DENNIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

DENNIS – Dennis Police report that due to public safety issues, for the remainder of the night into tomorrow 07/05 at 8:00 AM, no one is allowed to walk on or park at the beaches.

No further details were given.

