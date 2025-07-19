Dennis Police charge man in connection with several alleged incidents of open & gross lewdness

DENNIS – From Dennis Police: On July 16, 2025, Dennis Police arrested Princess King, 50, on an outstanding warrant for Open and Gross Lewdness, subsequent offense. The warrant application was based on an investigation of a number of reports starting in early July where King was reportedly exposing himself to beach goers and masturbating in front of females on public and private beaches. After the arrest, he was transported to Orleans District Court and ultimately released on bail. King has also used a number of other names in the past, to include Gar Kerbel and Dai Ling.

The Dennis Police are releasing this arrest information due to our concern for public safety, and to make our community aware. Anyone with information related to these incidents are asked to contact the Dennis Police Detective Division. While officers and detectives determined there was probable cause to apply for a warrant, King is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.