Dennis Police Chief announces promotion of Deputy Police Chief John Brady



DENNIS – Chief Peter DiMatteo announced that John Brady was sworn in today as the Department’s Deputy Police Chief. This afternoon at the Dennis Police Department, Dennis Town Clerk Terri Bunce conducted the swearing in ceremony for John Brady.

John Brady is a 23 year veteran of the Dennis Police Department. John has served the department as a Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Honor Guard Member, Motorcycle Officer, Narcotics Detective, Task Force Officer with the DEA Drug Task Force, Patrol Sergeant, Community Services Unit Supervisor, and the Support Services Lieutenant.

John is a 24 year veteran of the Massachusetts Air National Guard’s 102nd Fighter Wing where he retired as a Technical Sergeant. John also worked as a Harbor Patrol Officer with the Town of Dennis for 8 years prior to joining the Police Department.

John holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Massachusetts Lowell and has attended Management and Leadership training at Roger Williams University and the Municipal Police Institute. John has numerous awards with the department including the Medal of Honor, (2) Exceptional Investigative Awards, (3) Excellent Police Duty Awards, a Life Saving Award, and a Military Veteran’s Service Award.

The official “Badge Pinning” ceremony will be held at the Dennis Board of Selectmen Meeting in February at the Dennis Town Hall, 685 Route 134; date to be determined.