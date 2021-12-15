Dennis Police Department announces creation of Mental Health Task Force

DENNIS – In an effort to enhance the department’s efforts towards responding to the growing number of calls for service related to mental health issues, the Dennis Police Department has created an in-house Mental Health Task Force (MHTF).

The MHTF is comprised of four civilian mental health practitioners, the department’s Family Services Officer, and five members of the department’s Community Crisis Intervention team.

The mission of the MHTF is to address the needs of people in the community who call for immediate assistance and conduct follow-up visits to offer available services or referrals to outside agencies.

The department was awarded grant funding which enabled the hiring of three of the civilian mental health practitioners, with the fourth being the department’s Victim Services Coordinator, Kathy Pedini. Each of these practitioners bring specialized training and experience in the areas of substance use disorders, children with mental health issues and jail diversion, to the task force.