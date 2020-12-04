Dennis Police Department to Participate in “Coats4Vets”

DENNIS – The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation Inc.(MMSF) is partnering with local police departments from the state’s 351 cities and towns, state police barracks and sheriff’s departments to help it distribute coats to veterans in need.

On Tuesday, December 8, 2020, 9:00am – 3:00pm. police cruisers and other official vehicles will convoy to Gillette Stadium to pick up “Coats4Vets Buckets,” which contain coats, masks, hand sanitizer and snacks, to distribute to veterans in their cities and towns. This distribution method will also help local authorities connect with homeless veterans in their communities.

MMSF’s Coats4Vets has distributed 34,500 coats to veterans since 2016. This year, program sponsors and donors include Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, New England Patriots Foundation, Ocean State Job Lot, and Home Depot.

Dennis Police Officer John Tibbetts will be the department’s point of contact for this initiative.