Dennis Police explain north side beach closures on 4th of July

DENNIS – From Dennis Police: “Dennis Police and other town officials have been challenged yet again with a mass gathering at Mayflower Beach in Dennis Village. After last year’s problems with a similar crowd, a comprehensive, multi-departmental operations plan was put in place. For the second Fourth of July holiday in a row, thousands of late-teen and early-20’s groups arrived at dawn and set up on the beach. Police and Beach Staff actively moved to deter loud music and alcohol on the beach. By early afternoon, the volume and overcrowding that continued throughout the day was no longer manageable by the already-strong police presence.

At approximately 2:40 PM, Dennis Police Chief John Brady made the decision to close Mayflower and surrounding beaches in the interest of public safety. Entry to beaches was denied from that point on. A number of factors were taken into consideration to make this decision. The most substantial factor was the size of the crowd, which numbered in the thousands. By this time, there were many groups of 100+ that had congregated, and crowding was a problem for beach officials, especially with the incoming high tide. Pathways for lifeguards and public safety equipment became congested, and bathhouse facilities began failing.

Dennis Police made a number of arrests and removals from the beach and quantities of alcohol were seized. Traffic patterns in the area had been altered to accommodate the expected crowds, but the influx of pedestrians and drop-offs continued to cause congestion, despite the preplanned efforts. Over time, the crowds became rowdier and more aggressive, requiring more police intervention in the crowds. As the weather began to deteriorate with forecasts of strong thunderstorms, entry to the beach was denied to allow for groups to leave the beach, as a sudden clearing of the beach would put thousands of beachgoers into the neighborhoods during the thunderstorm. Cellular phone reliability has also been an issue in the area, as a result, contacting ride-share services was problematic.”