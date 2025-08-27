You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dennis Police investigate rollover crash in front of police station

August 27, 2025

DENNIS – Dennis Police are investigating a rollover crash. It happened about 8:35 AM Wednesday at Route 134 and Bob Crowell Road right by the police station. The two vehicle collision left one car on its side. No serious injuries were reported. Traffic was snarled in the area. Further details were not immediately available.

