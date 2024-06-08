DENNIS – Dennis Police are investigating a rollover crash sometime after 11:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on Mayfair Road near Norse Rd. At least one person was evaluated for injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Dennis Police investigate rollover crash
June 7, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Mashpee School Committee Discusses Recent Incidents
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Dial-A-Ride Anywhere on Cape, New Cape Train Options, and More with CCRTA
- Endangered Whales Remain In Regional Waters Beyond Expiry Of Current Seasonal Protections
- Public Health Officials Offer Safety Guidances For Summer Months
- Man Who Pleaded To Federal Pandemic Fraud Charge Is Sentenced
- Mass Maritime Academy Receives Grant For Helicopter Escape Training
- Sandwich To Sell The Remaining Planks Of The Old Boardwalk On Saturday
- Barnstable County Officials Urge Senator Warren to Not Approve Joint Base Gun Range Funding Extension
- VIDEO: For the month of June the CapeFlyer is offering a reduced rate!
- 102nd Intelligence Wing Back on Mission After Teixeira Leak
- New Piping Plover Closure At Mid-Cape Beach
- MISSING GIRL FOUND After Assault and Battery at Mashpee School
- Homeless Prevention Council Prepares For Saturday’s Walk For Home Fundraiser