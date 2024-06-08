You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dennis Police investigate rollover crash

June 7, 2024

DENNIS – Dennis Police are investigating a rollover crash sometime after 11:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on Mayfair Road near Norse Rd. At least one person was evaluated for injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

