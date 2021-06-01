Dennis Police investigate spate of vandalism



DENNIS – On Saturday morning, May 29, 2021, the Dennis Police Department received a report of vandalism to windows/doors of the Red Nun Bar and Grill in Dennis Port. While investigating this incident officers discovered that three additional businesses:

• The Den Restaurant

• Evol Beauty Bar

• Marine Package Store

all had windows or door glass broken as well. The vandalism was committed during the early morning of the 29th and it is estimated that the total amount of damage exceeded $20,000.

The investigating officers were able to gather security video footage of one of the incidents in which a suspect is seen committing one of the acts of vandalism. The screen shots below are taken from that video footage and is being shared at this time with the public in hopes that someone might be able to provide information which would lead to the identification of this subject.

If you have information about the vandalism incidents and/or this subject please contact Officer Antonio Ciociola at the Dennis Police Department. His contact phone number is 774-352-1509 and his email address is aciociola@town.dennis.ma.us.

