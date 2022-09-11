You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dennis Police investigating double stabbing Saturday evening

Dennis Police investigating double stabbing Saturday evening

September 11, 2022

DENNIS  PORT – Dennis Police are investigating after a reported double stabbing Saturday evening. Officials were called to the Dennis Port Village Cabins at 248 Main Street (Route 28) around 9:45 PM. Two victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries.
CWN is checking with Dennis Police for further details.

