DENNIS – Dennis Police report that they responded to an address on Swan River Road around 1:15 AM Wednesday morning for a disturbance. Investigating officers located an adult male with an apparent minor injury consistent with a puncture wound, however he refused to speak with police. He was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Police say this is an open investigation and there is no further information available at this time.
Dennis Police investigating early morning incident that left one person with a puncture wound
July 15, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Canada, US and Mexico Poised to Extend Border Restrictions
- Cape Cod Foundation Gives Out Over $1 Million During Pandemic
- Nantucket Airport Responding To PFAS Detection
- Inclusion and Representation Cited in Plimoth Plantation Name Change
- State Provides Latham Centers With COVID-19 Aid
- Former Adult Entertainment Club Gets Approved For New Use
- Everett Mayor Helps Out in Unique Cape Cod Wedding
- Cape Sees Additional Coronavirus Death, 4 More Cases
- YMCA Cape Cod Reopens West Barnstable Facility
- Massachusetts Senate Debates Police Accountability Bill
- COMM Fire District Hoping to Restart Senior Program
- Sandwich Officials Seek More School Reopening Guidance
- Arts Foundation of Cape Cod Supporting Local Artists Amid COVID-19