Dennis Police investigating early morning incident that left one person with a puncture wound

Dennis Police investigating early morning incident that left one person with a puncture wound

July 15, 2020

COURTESY OF THE DENNIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

DENNIS – Dennis Police report that they responded to an address on Swan River Road around 1:15 AM Wednesday morning for a disturbance. Investigating officers located an adult male with an apparent minor injury consistent with a puncture wound, however he refused to speak with police. He was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Police say this is an open investigation and there is no further information available at this time.

