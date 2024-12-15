You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dennis Police investigating fiery crash

Dennis Police investigating fiery crash

December 14, 2024

DENNIS – Dennis Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the woods and burst into flames. The crash happened about 11:15 PM Saturday on Airline Road between Setucket Road and Old Chatham Road. Police were able to get an occupant of the car to safety. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 