Dennis Police investigating rollover crash

February 1, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

DENNIS – Dennis Police are investigating a traffic crash that left a car on its roof. The collision happened on Route 6A near the Dennis Public Market. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

