Dennis Police investigating rollover crash

August 5, 2020

DENNIS – Dennis Police are investigating after a car reportedly overturned in the parking lot of the Nathaniel Wixon School off Route 134 shortly before 8 PM Wednesday. The three occupants were able to self extricate and were evaluated at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

