DENNIS – Dennis Police are investigating after a car reportedly overturned in the parking lot of the Nathaniel Wixon School off Route 134 shortly before 8 PM Wednesday. The three occupants were able to self extricate and were evaluated at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
Dennis Police investigating rollover crash
August 5, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Third Day Since Monday with No COVID Deaths on Cape, Islands
- Rhode Island Removed from Mass. DPH “Lower Risk” State List, Effective Friday
- Bourne Reviewing Back-to-School Plans
- Provincetown Begins Testing Wastewater for Coronavirus
- Atsalis Announces Run for Barnstable Town Council
- Shark Conservancy Launches Gills Club App
- Xiarhos Endorsed By Bourne Selectman Jared MacDonald
- Virtual Against the Tide Events Making Progress
- AAA: Gas Prices Down One Cent
- Cape Cod Young Professionals Adapting Throughout Pandemic
- Two Additional Falmouth Lifeguards Test Positive for COVID-19
- Cape, Islands See No Additional Coronavirus Deaths Again
- Bourne Officials Want Representation in Bridge Replacement Talks