You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dennis Police investigating serious crash

Dennis Police investigating serious crash

August 19, 2025


DENNIS – Dennis Police are investigating a serious crash shortly after 4 PM Tuesday. The collision between a pickup truck and an SUV occurred on Theophilius F. Smith Road at Bertram Avenue. Two ambulances were called to evaluate victims. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 