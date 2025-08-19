DENNIS – Dennis Police are investigating a serious crash shortly after 4 PM Tuesday. The collision between a pickup truck and an SUV occurred on Theophilius F. Smith Road at Bertram Avenue. Two ambulances were called to evaluate victims. Further details were not immediately available.
Dennis Police investigating serious crash
August 19, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
