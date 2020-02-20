Dennis Police launching Veterans Outreach program

DENNIS – The Dennis Police Department, in conjunction with the Veteran’s Administration, are working with local veterans to provide benefits and resources. Officer John Tibbetts, who served in the United States Marine Corps, is now the Department’s Veterans Resource Officer for Dennis with a goal to identify veterans in our community who may be in need of these resources and connect them with local VA services. For many veterans navigating the VA system can be a confusing and overwhelming process. Officer Tibbetts serves as a contact for veteran’s right in our community, a face and a name who can be reached out to at any time with questions or any personal issues a veteran may have. Officer Tibbetts also works closely with Veteran’s Outreach Specialist Adam Doerfler of the Cape Cod VA Center. Adam’s goal is to have a veteran’s resource officer to represent each police department on the Cape. If you are a veteran in need of any services, or have a question about your VA benefits please contact Officer Tibbetts or Adam Doerfler.

Officer John Tibbetts

Dennis Police Department

(774) 352-1583

jtibbetts@town.dennis.ma.us