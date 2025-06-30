Dennis Police Lieutenant Peter Benson retires after 36+ years





DENNIS – From Dennis Police: On Friday, June 27, 2025, at the end of dayshift, Lieutenant Peter Benson hung up his Police Lieutenant’s uniform for the final time. After serving in the US Army, he was sworn in as a new Patrol Officer on September 12, 1988. For the next 36+ years, Lt. Benson served the Town of Dennis Police Department in various capacities, with his final assignment being Patrol Commander. On behalf of Police Chief John Brady and all of the members of the Dennis Police Department, we thank Lt. Benson for his efforts, his wisdom, and his tireless service to the department and to the community. Best wishes, Lieutenant Peter Benson, for a long and happy retirement.

Lt. Benson slipped quietly out the door and into retirement on Friday afternoon. At his request, there was no fanfare or big send-off. We look forward to seeing him on road details and working traffic assignments as his “retirement gig.”