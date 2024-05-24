Updated 5:30 PM: Dennis Police locate missing man suffering from dementia

DENNIS – Dennis Police are searching for a missing man with dementia. 76-year-old William Sullivan was last seen at West Dennis Beach about 12:15 PM Friday. Mr. Sullivan is described as a white male 5’9″ tall and 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white hat, long sleeve gray shirt with “Notre Dame” written on it, Shorts with “Babson” on them and sneakers.

The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team has been activated to search for Mr. Sullivan.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to call Dennis Police at 508-394-1315.

As of 5 PM, the search was continuing by land and sea. A Mass State Police helicopter was also dispatched to assist in the search.

Update: Shortly before 5:30 PM, Mr. Sullivan was located safe and was evaluated by EMTs.