Dennis Police make arrest in breaking and entering cases

DENNIS – Over a period of six months the Dennis Police Department has investigated breaking and entering cases in numerous neighborhoods along Route 6A in the area of Scargo Lake. The incidents reported included breaking and entering into homes, sheds, motor vehicles, and work trailers with the items stolen primarily including thousands of dollars’ worth of construction tools and jewelry.

On Friday, after an extensive investigation by members of the Dennis Police Detective Division, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Rt. 6A in Dennis. As a result a subject, Adam Rosa, age 36, of Dennis, was taken into custody on 5 outstanding warrants and also charged in connection with at least four of the residential B&E’s. Almost 100 items believed to be stolen were recovered, many of which have already been linked to local victims. An additional male subject, not on location at the time of the search, will also be charged with receiving stolen property and larceny.

Not all of the recovered items have been linked to any of the reported crimes leading the department to believe that there are additional B&E’s that have not been discovered and/or reported. The Dennis Police Department will continue to track down owners of the stolen items but if you believe you are the victim of larceny and have not reported it to the Dennis Police Department please contact Detective John Hubbard at 774-352-1585.

Rosa was scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon in the Orleans District Court.