Dennis Police make two arrests in connection with armed robbery on February 27th

DENNIS – On February 27, 2023 at approximately 6:18 PM, the Dennis Police received a 9-1-1 call reporting a victim had just been robbed by at least two individuals, one of which had brandished a firearm during the altercation.

During the course of the investigation, Dennis Police Detectives developed information which led them to an apartment at the Dennis Commons, 224 Route 28 in Dennis Port. At the residence officers recovered a replica handgun and other evidence of the robbery. As a result, two adult subjects have been arrested and charged with the following offenses:

• A 20-year-old male resident of South Dennis – Armed Robbery

Assault and Battery

Larceny from a Person

Conspiracy

• A 19-year-old male resident of Dennis Port – Armed Robbery

Larceny from a Person

Conspiracy

Both suspects have been arraigned at the Orleans District Court and released on cash bail. Additional charges for Armed Robbery, Conspiracy and Receiving Stolen Property against a 15-year-old juvenile from Dennis Port are pending at this time.

Editor’s note: CWN inquired of Dennis Police why the suspects were not being identified. Lt. Peter Benson responded telling CWN that the department did not release the name of the two adults charged because the incident is still being investigated and the juvenile hasn’t been formally charged.