Dennis Police Mental Health Task Force to hold a meet and greet

DENNIS – In the spirit of Mental Health Awareness Month, which is the month of May, the Dennis Police Department will be showcasing their new Mental Health Task Force. Unveiled at the end of 2021, the group of three clinicians, a victim advocate, and specially-trained officers, have charted a new course of policing during this era of police reform. Searching for ways to better and more suitably serve the community, the new team has already found success in jail diversion, resource referrals, education, and establishing new relationships.

On Thursday, May 19, 2022, the team will be hosting a “meet-and-greet” at the Dennis Public Library at 5 Hall Street in Dennis Port from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. There will be pizza and refreshments provided.

This will be an opportunity to speak to the clinicians, victim advocate, and officers in a relaxed setting. Various non-profit agency partners will be in attendance to meet with as well, all in an effort to spread information and resources to any member of our community that has concerns about mental health, substance use disorder, and the available local resources to provide support.