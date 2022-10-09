Dennis police officer promoted to Sergeant

DENNIS – Thursday morning in a ceremony held at the Dennis Police Department, Dennis Police Patrol Officer Brandon Whiting was promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Sergeant Whiting is a 6-year veteran of the Dennis Police Department, and prior to this he was a Patrol Officer for five years with the Nantucket Police Department. During his time with the Dennis Police Department Sergeant Whiting has been a Patrol Officer, Patrol Investigator, Defensive Tactics Instructor, Field Training Officer, Bike Patrol Officer, ATV Officer, and a member of the Mental Health Task Force.

Sergeant Whiting holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Northeastern University and a Masters of Science in Criminal Justice Administration from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell.

Sergeant Whiting will now be assigned as a Patrol Supervisor on the 12-8 shift.

Everyone at the Dennis Police Department congratulates Sergeant Whiting on his promotion.