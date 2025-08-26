DENNIS – From Dennis Police: Late Saturday evening, a South Dennis resident was driving on Main Street when he was slammed into from behind, causing his vehicle to roll, injuring him and his passenger. The suspect vehicle fled the scene, and due to the darkness and accident, the victim could not provide a description. Officers have been able to determine the suspect vehicle is a Jeep Grand Cherokee and are actively investigating further.
If you have any information that would assist us in our investigation, please contact Officer Flynn at the Dennis PD at 508-394-1315.
Dennis Police seek Jeep Grand Cherokee regarding hit & run crash with injuries
August 26, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
