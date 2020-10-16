Dennis Police to conduct Public Safety Survey

DENNIS – Chief John Brady announced today that the Dennis Police Department is embarking on a strategic planning process to map out the Department’s direction for the next five years. As the first step in that process the Department has established a survey for residents, visitors and people who have a commercial interest in the Town of Dennis.

Beginning Thursday, October 15, 2020, the survey will be available in both hard copy and electronic survey format. The Department will be looking to local connections, such as the Chamber of Commerce, libraries, community and block watch groups, to spread the word. It is important that we hear from our community and what is important to them regarding public safety.

The survey provides an opportunity for citizens to comment on current conditions throughout the town to include: the perception of crime, quality of life concerns, citizens’ perception of safety and security and what enforcement activities or services people would like to see improved or strengthened.

The survey process will be available from October 15 to November 16, 2020 after which the Department will quantify the survey results and begin producing a plan for further action.

The surveys will be available in hard copy at the following locations: Dennis Police Department, Dennis Fire Department, Town of Dennis Golf Courses.

The electronic survey can be accessed at the following Internet address:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DennisPD2020Survey

or at the Dennis Police Department website and follow the link on the homepage to the survey.