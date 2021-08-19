You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dennis Police to hold auction for unclaimed property on Saturday

Dennis Police to hold auction for unclaimed property on Saturday

August 19, 2021

COURTESY OF THE DENNIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

DENNIS – Dennis Police report that a public auction of unclaimed property in accordance with General Law, Ch. 135, s.8, will be held at the former Dennis Department of Public Works Complex, on Bob Crowell Road, South Dennis, on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 9:00 AM. All property that remains unclaimed at the time of auction will be sold.

