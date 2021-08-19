DENNIS – Dennis Police report that a public auction of unclaimed property in accordance with General Law, Ch. 135, s.8, will be held at the former Dennis Department of Public Works Complex, on Bob Crowell Road, South Dennis, on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 9:00 AM. All property that remains unclaimed at the time of auction will be sold.
Dennis Police to hold auction for unclaimed property on Saturday
August 19, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
