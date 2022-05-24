Dennis Police to host Junior Police Academy

DENNIS – Dennis Police have announced a Junior Police Academy. It is scheduled to run from July 25th to August 5th 2022, Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Dennis Police Department,

90 Bob Crowell Road South Dennis, MA 02660.

The Dennis Police Department is accepting applications for students ages 12 to 15 for attendance at the department’s Junior Police Academy The class has 15 seats and preference will be given to Dennis residents. Please fill out an application, which can be found on our Facebook page or in the lobby of the Dennis Police Department. The application period closes June 13th but don’t wait to apply, we expect the class will fill up quickly! Once your application is completed you can email a copy to the officers listed below or drop it off in the lobby of the Dennis Police Department.

During the program students will be provided instruction in Introduction to Policing, Criminal and Motor Vehicle Law, Dennis Police Department functions, Patrol Procedures and much more! Students will also assist with the DPD National Night Out event on Tuesday August 2, 2022.

Parent’s night will be held Friday July 22nd at 6pm where parents will be given an overview of the curriculum and sign release forms.

Please contact Officer Sarah Lake at slake@town.dennis.ma.us or Officer Antonio Ciociola at aciociola@town.dennis.ma.us with any questions.