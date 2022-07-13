You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dennis Police warn again against texting and driving after head-on crash

July 13, 2022

Dennis Police/CWN

DENNIS – Dennis Police are again warning of the dangers of texting and driving. This head-on crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Sesuit Neck Road near Bridge Street. Police say this crash could have been 100% avoided if the driver of the sedan had not been looking at his cell phone while driving. Please make sure everyone gets to their destination safely. Luckily only minor injuries were reported by both vehicle occupants.

