Dennis Port man arraigned on attempted murder, firearm charges after Eastham incident

September 14, 2021


EASTHAM – On Monday September 13, 2021 officers from our department received information regarding an assault involving a firearm that had occurred in our town on September 12th. Based on this information an arrest warrant was issued by the Orleans District Court for Timothy P. O’Neill of Dennis Port.

At approximately 3:00 pm on September 13, 2021 officers from the Eastham Police Department, Wellfleet Police Department and Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office K9 Division took Mr. O’Neill into custody at a residence in Eastham. Subsequent to the arrest, the residence was searched and a shotgun was located and seized.

Mr. O’Neill was arraigned this morning at Orleans District Court on the following charges,
Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Threats to Commit a Crime to wit Murder.

This is an active investigation and more charges are likely to be filed related to the firearm.

