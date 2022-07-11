Dennis Port man facing charges after allegedly firing shots Saturday

DENNIS – On July 9, 2022, at approx. 2 AM officers with the Dennis Police Department, assisted by officers from the Harwich Police Department, responded to 22 North St. Dennis Port for a report of gunshots. Upon arrival an investigation determined that a 34-year-old Dennis Port man had made threats with a firearm and then discharged several rounds from that firearm into the air. With the assistance of a Yarmouth Police Department K-9 officer, Detectives from the Dennis Police Department were able to recover two illegally owned firearms, magazines, and ammunition.

As a result, Lamar Hicks, of Dennis Port, was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Dwelling, Carrying a Firearm Without a License, Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number, Possessing a Firearm without an FID Card and Possessing Ammunition without an FID Card. There were also additional charges.

Mr. Hicks was arraigned on Monday morning in the Orleans District Court and ordered held for a dangerousness hearing at a later date.