Dennis rescuers respond to chemical incident at Sesuit Harbor

November 3, 2024

DENNIS – Dennis fire and rescue personnel rushed to the Northside Marina at Sesuit Harbor about 2:15 PM Sunday. According to reports, two people suffered chemical exposure. One of the victims reportedly suffered burns to the face. Officials decontaminated the victim who was then rushed to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. It was not clear what substance was involved. A second person was also evaluated at the scene.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

