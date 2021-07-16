Updated: Dennis, Yarmouth and Harwich firefighters battle early morning basement fire

DENNIS – The Dennis Fire Department reports they responded to a reported structure fire at 828 Route 6A, The old Zisson and Veara Law Office at 4:15 AM. A neighbor reported smelling smoke and called the fire department. When firefighters arrived, fire was reported as being in the basement, but burnt through the outside wall and floor of the building. Firefighters forced their way into the vacant building and advanced two hose lines to extinguish the blaze with the assistance of the Yarmouth and Harwich Fire Department. The fire caused extensive damage to the building. There were no reported injuries to firefighters