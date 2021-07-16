DENNIS – The Dennis Fire Department reports they responded to a reported structure fire at 828 Route 6A, The old Zisson and Veara Law Office at 4:15 AM. A neighbor reported smelling smoke and called the fire department. When firefighters arrived, fire was reported as being in the basement, but burnt through the outside wall and floor of the building. Firefighters forced their way into the vacant building and advanced two hose lines to extinguish the blaze with the assistance of the Yarmouth and Harwich Fire Department. The fire caused extensive damage to the building. There were no reported injuries to firefighters
Updated: Dennis, Yarmouth and Harwich firefighters battle early morning basement fire
July 16, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Will Massachusetts Do Enough to Limit Evictions?
- $10 Million Rewards Bolster White House Anti-Ransomware Bid
- Health Professionals Urge Caution as Virus Cases Rise Again
- Mashpee Select Board Supports Broadband for Wampanoag Tribe
- Over $500,000 Raised During Big 3 Fishing Tournament
- Unemployment Claims Fall to 360,000, a New Pandemic Low
- Biden’s Order Targeting Big Businesses Gets Local Support
- Cyanobacteria Warning Issued for Peters Pond
- Cape Cod Airport Terminal to be Renamed
- State Police Reassigning Troopers Amid Staffing Shortage
- Baker ‘Not Surprised’ by Infighting in Massachusetts GOP
- Animal Rescue League Provides Pet Plans for Storms
- Online SNAP Options in Massachusetts Expanded