Dennisport Man Arrested for Home Invasion and Firearms Charges



CENTERVILLE – At approximately 10 AM on Monday, the Barnstable Police received a 911 call from a Centerville resident reporting that a masked individual entered their home brandishing a firearm. As part of the description the victim advised officers that the suspect was wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet. During the investigation Barnstable Police were able to determine that the suspect was 29-year-old William Benton of Dennis Port. A short time later Benton was taken into custody by members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT team the Barnstable Police Department, Dennis Police Department, and Yarmouth Police Department. As a result of the investigation and search warrants executed by Barnstable Detectives several pieces of evidence were recovered, to include a semi-automatic .22 caliber rifle and a magazine containing 21 rounds of ammunition.

Benton is being charged with Home Invasion, Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon (firearm), Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm without an LTC. Benton was ordered held without bail and is scheduled for arraignment at Barnstable District Court Tuesday.

Media release and photos furnished by Barnstable Police