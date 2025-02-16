You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Despite mainly rain, roads remain slippery-several crashes reported

Despite mainly rain, roads remain slippery-several crashes reported

February 16, 2025

CAPE COD – Despite precipitation being mostly rain, roads remain slippery and several crashes have been reported across the Cape Sunday morning.


A pickup truck crashed into the woods near the Service Road. Officials are investigating if the vehicle actually went off Route 6. No serious injuries were reported.

A vehicle rolled on its side on Meetinghouse Road in Mashpee near Great Neck Road. The vehicle ended up resting on a fire hydrant. The driver was evaluated at the scene.

Officials were called to another rollover crash on Route 25 near milemarker 7.
Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: , , ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 