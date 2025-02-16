Despite mainly rain, roads remain slippery-several crashes reported

CAPE COD – Despite precipitation being mostly rain, roads remain slippery and several crashes have been reported across the Cape Sunday morning.





A pickup truck crashed into the woods near the Service Road. Officials are investigating if the vehicle actually went off Route 6. No serious injuries were reported.



A vehicle rolled on its side on Meetinghouse Road in Mashpee near Great Neck Road. The vehicle ended up resting on a fire hydrant. The driver was evaluated at the scene.

Officials were called to another rollover crash on Route 25 near milemarker 7.

Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN