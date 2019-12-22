DEVELOPING: Apparent police chase ends with car vs pole crash in Yarmouth Port



YARMOUTH PORT – An apparent police chase ended with a car vs pole crash at the intersection of Route 6A and Willow Street in Yarmouth Port Sunday morning. Police including a helicopter were reportedly involved in trying to stop the vehicle. The Honda Odyssey van struck stop sticks near on Route 6 eastbound and got off at Willow Street continuing to Route 6A where it hit the pole. An unmarked cruiser was right behind the vehicle making sure it didn’t go any further. According to reports two people were taken into custody at gunpoint. An ambulance was called to the State Police barracks to evaluate the two suspects.



CWN is checking with State and Yarmouth Police for further details.

Lower photo from a CWN reader.