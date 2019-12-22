YARMOUTH PORT – An apparent police chase ended with a car vs pole crash at the intersection of Route 6A and Willow Street in Yarmouth Port Sunday morning. Police including a helicopter were reportedly involved in trying to stop the vehicle. The Honda Odyssey van struck stop sticks near on Route 6 eastbound and got off at Willow Street continuing to Route 6A where it hit the pole. An unmarked cruiser was right behind the vehicle making sure it didn’t go any further. According to reports two people were taken into custody at gunpoint. An ambulance was called to the State Police barracks to evaluate the two suspects.
CWN is checking with State and Yarmouth Police for further details.
Lower photo from a CWN reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!
DEVELOPING: Apparent police chase ends with car vs pole crash in Yarmouth Port
December 22, 2019
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Massachusetts Emergency Management Program Receives Re-accreditation
- Coop Bank Gave Back This Holiday Season
- Cape Symphony’s 2020 New Year’s Day Party to Feature TAKE3 and Siren Mayhew
- NOAA to Add Funding for Right Whale Recovery Support
- Four Conservation Trusts Contribute to Sipson Island Purchase
- Sunday Journal Chat with the Cape Cod Moms Group
- Sunday Journal Discussion with CARE for the Cape and Islands
- Sunday Journal Discussion with Cape Light Compact
- Teenage Brothers Involved in Crash Making Progress in Recovery
- Davenport Grant Awarded to Champ Homes
- American Red Cross Seeking Holiday Season Blood Donations
- Shark Expert Dr. Skomal Speaking at Nantucket Hotel
- Children’s Cove Earns Accreditation from National Children’s Alliance