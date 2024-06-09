You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team called for search in Dennis

Developing: Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team called for search in Dennis

June 9, 2024

DENNIS – The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team was activated for a search in Dennis around 3:30 PM Sunday. A command post was set up at Tobey Farm on Route 6A.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them

