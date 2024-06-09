Developing: Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team called for search in Dennis

DENNIS – The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team was activated for a search in Dennis around 3:30 PM Sunday. A command post was set up at Tobey Farm on Route 6A.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
