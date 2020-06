HYANNIS – Barnstable Police have safely located a missing 11-yer-old autistic male named Jeremy. He was last seen wearing a purple pull-up in the area of 979 Falmouth Road.

Update 6:15 PM: A child thought to be Jeremy was located and confirmed not to be him. Barnstable Police had called for a State Police helicopter to assist in the search.

Update 6:40 PM: Barnstsble Police report Jeremy has been found safe.