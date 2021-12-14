BOURNE – Bourne Police are investigating a reported stabbing. The incident happened about 4:45 PM on Main Street across from the old Bourne Police station. The victim was transported by ambulance to an off Cape trauma center. Bourne and State Police were searching the area with K9 tracking dogs for the suspect.
Bourne Police confirmed that they responded to an incident and that the there was no danger to the public but referred all further inquiries to the Cape & Island’s District Attorney’s office.
CWN has reached out to the D.A.s office for comment.
Photos by Krysta Lubold/CWN
Developing: Bourne Police investigating reported stabbing
December 13, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- USA Gymnastics, USOPC Reach $380M Settlement with Victims
- Biden Aims to Cut Bureaucratic Runaround for Gov’t Services
- Barnstable To Host Information Session On Sewer Expansion
- Postal Service Announces Extended Holiday Hours
- Shepley Wood Products Announces Merger With Kodiak Business Partners
- Rescued Turtles Flown To Secondary Locations To Continue Rehab
- Duffy Health Center Receives Grant To Help Shelter Homeless During Winter Months
- State Provides New Guidance To Aid Hospitals Dealing With Staffing Shortages
- Surging Inflation is Forcing People and Businesses to Adapt
- Cape Cod National Seashore Urge Caution as Waters Cool
- New Lighthouse, Video Board Slated for Patriots Stadium Reno
- Massachusetts’ Governor Weighs $20M in Afghan, Haiti Aid
- Sunday Journal – Holidays in Sandwich with Chamber Executive Director Denise Dever