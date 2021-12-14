Developing: Bourne Police investigating reported stabbing



BOURNE – Bourne Police are investigating a reported stabbing. The incident happened about 4:45 PM on Main Street across from the old Bourne Police station. The victim was transported by ambulance to an off Cape trauma center. Bourne and State Police were searching the area with K9 tracking dogs for the suspect.



Bourne Police confirmed that they responded to an incident and that the there was no danger to the public but referred all further inquiries to the Cape & Island’s District Attorney’s office.

CWN has reached out to the D.A.s office for comment.

Photos by Krysta Lubold/CWN