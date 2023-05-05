You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Osprey nest on utility pole sparks brush fire in Chatham

Osprey nest on utility pole sparks brush fire in Chatham

May 5, 2023

CHATHAM – Firefighters were responding to a brush fire off Route 28 in South Chatham late Friday afternoon. The fire appeared to be off of Route 28 in the area of the South Chatham Cemetery. About a acre was reportedly involved and additional forestry personnel including units from the Mass Department of Conservation and Recreation were being called in. No homes were threatening. Officials believe the fire started in an osprey’s nest on a utility pole. By 6:15 PM the fire was reported under control.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

