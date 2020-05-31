C-O-MM water rescinds boil water order



CENTERVILLE – The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Water Department is advising all water customers that it is no longer necessary to boil their drinking water. Re-test samples show the absence of E. coli bacteria. The boil water notice was issued over an abundance of caution until confirmation samples could be confirmed.

“Working with the Massachusetts State Department of Health and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection over the last 2 days, we have completed inspections and water quality sampling to resolve the contamination problem,” said Craig Crocker, Water Department Superintendent. “We’re pleased to be able to lift the boil water advisory.”

The inspection of the water system indicated two locations had tested positive for E. coli and re-testing has shown locations to be absent.

If you have shut off or not used fixtures, water fountains, ice machines, soda machines, and/or other equipment, flush the fixture or equipment until there is a change in water temperature before putting it back into service.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation.

The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Water Department encourages customers with questions to email ccrocker@commfiredistrict.com or call 508-428-6691 or visit the C-O-MM water website at www.commwater.com.