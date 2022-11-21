NANTUCKET – Firefighters from Cape Cod were making their way to Nantucket to assist island firefighters at the scene of a house fire Monday morning. The fire was reported at 32 Vestal Street. According to reports, the fire was on the roof of the structure. Crews were able to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Cape firefighters respond to Nantucket blaze
November 21, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
