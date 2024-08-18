TRURO – A vessel came into Pamet Harbor around 8:30 AM Sunday with an injured person. According to reports, the vessel reported a collision with a whale caused the injury. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. There was no immediate report on the whale.
CWN will bring you further details as they become available.
Developing: Collision reported between vessel, whale off Truro injuring one person
August 18, 2024
TRURO – A vessel came into Pamet Harbor around 8:30 AM Sunday with an injured person. According to reports, the vessel reported a collision with a whale caused the injury. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. There was no immediate report on the whale.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Healey Holds Cabinet Meeting On Cape, Visits Ice Cream Trail Stop
- Chatham Airport To Clear Trees After Regulatory Approvals
- Yarmouth Honors The Life Of Recently Deceased Select Board Chairman
- Paving Work To Begin On Phinney’s Lane On Monday
- Provincetown Public School Receives State Grant For STEM Education
- Barnstable County Digitizing Over 3 million Pages of Documents
- Animal and Guns Seized from Harwich Homes
- WATCH: Studio G Architects Developing New Kind of Community for Maurice’s Campground with Public Input
- WATCH: Falmouth Road Race Returns with Drone Show, Mascot Race and More
- Cape Cod Peacock Back Home After Sunday Escape
- Vineyard Wind Working On Damaged Turbine, Gets Updated Federal Order
- Pair Of Annual Sandwich Events To Combine In October
- Falmouth Road Race Adds Drone Show And Opening Ceremony To Event Itinerary