Developing: Collision reported between vessel, whale off Truro injuring one person

August 18, 2024

TRURO – A vessel came into Pamet Harbor around 8:30 AM Sunday with an injured person. According to reports, the vessel reported a collision with a whale caused the injury. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. There was no immediate report on the whale.
CWN will bring you further details as they become available.

