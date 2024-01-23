You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / County tech rescue team called for wide area missing person search in Falmouth

County tech rescue team called for wide area missing person search in Falmouth

January 22, 2024

FALMOUTH – The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Tech Rescue Team was called to Falmouth around 8:30 PM Monday to conduct a wide area search for a missing person. The search appeared to be centered on Elain Avenue. A command post was set up at the Cape Cod Beagle Club on Old Barnstable Road.

CWN was able to confirm there was a traffic crash on Elain Avenue sometime after 6 PM that may be related to the search.

Shortly after 9:30 PM it was reported the missing person had been found and was being evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 