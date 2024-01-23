County tech rescue team called for wide area missing person search in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Tech Rescue Team was called to Falmouth around 8:30 PM Monday to conduct a wide area search for a missing person. The search appeared to be centered on Elain Avenue. A command post was set up at the Cape Cod Beagle Club on Old Barnstable Road.

CWN was able to confirm there was a traffic crash on Elain Avenue sometime after 6 PM that may be related to the search.

Shortly after 9:30 PM it was reported the missing person had been found and was being evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.