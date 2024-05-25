Updated: County tech rescue team called to Truro for search for traffic crash victim

TRURO – The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team was called out to Truro early Saturday morning. According to reports, police became concerned after being unable to locate the victim of a rollover traffic crash that occurred in the wee hours of the morning. Details are sketchy but CWN has learned the person was found about 9 AM and evaluated by EMTs.

From Truro Police: On Saturday approximately 2:33 AM, the Truro Police Department received a 911 call from a subject reporting a motor vehicle accident in area of Eric’s Road. Truro Police, along with the assistance of the Wellfleet Police Department and Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, initially searched the area for the operator who was reported to have fled from the scene with injuries. The search continued throughout the morning with the assistance of the Barnstable County Rescue Team and the Harwich Police Department K-9 unit. The subject was later located at a nearby residence with minor injuries and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Truro Fire and Rescue. This case remains under investigation by the Truro Police Department.