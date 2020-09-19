You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Crash involving cruiser in Eastham

September 19, 2020

EASTHAM – There was a two-vehicle crash reportedly involving an Eastham Police cruiser around 6 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Route 6 by Arnold’s Clam Bar. The officer was reported to be okay. EMTs were evaluating the people in the other vehicle. Traffic delays were possible in the area while the investigating was underway.
CWN is checking with Eastham Police for further details.

