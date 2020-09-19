EASTHAM – There was a two-vehicle crash reportedly involving an Eastham Police cruiser around 6 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Route 6 by Arnold’s Clam Bar. The officer was reported to be okay. EMTs were evaluating the people in the other vehicle. Traffic delays were possible in the area while the investigating was underway.
CWN is checking with Eastham Police for further details.
Developing: Crash involving cruiser in Eastham
September 19, 2020
