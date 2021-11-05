D.A.’s office investigating after prisoner collapses and dies at Falmouth Police booking



FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that on Friday, November 5th, at approximately 12:15 AM, Falmouth Police were on patrol on Main Street in Falmouth when they observed a disturbance in front of Anejo Mexican Bistro. An officer stopped his vehicle and attempted to break up a fight between two men. The individuals, identified as Bruce Enos, 30, and Jarrod Scott-Reynolds, 32, were ultimately arrested and transported to the Falmouth Police Station. Once at the station Enos collapsed. Falmouth Police immediately attended to him and summoned Falmouth Rescue. Rescue responded and transported Enos to Falmouth Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The matter remains under investigation by State Police detectives assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.