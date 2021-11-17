WAREHAM – A death investigation is underway in Wareham. Sometime Wednesday morning a man was found dead in a room at the Village Motel at 2739 Cranberry Highway (Routes 6/28) in Wareham. Wareham Police and State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Developing: Death investigation underway in Wareham
November 17, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
