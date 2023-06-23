YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Yarmouth Police are actively investigating an incident at the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School. A Lock-Down was in-place but has been lifted. There is NO THREAT to public safety at this time. More information will be available at a later time.
Developing: Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School on lockdown for a time Friday morning
June 23, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
