Developing: Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School on lockdown for a time Friday morning

June 23, 2023

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Yarmouth Police are actively investigating an incident at the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School. A Lock-Down was in-place but has been lifted. There is NO THREAT to public safety at this time. More information will be available at a later time.

