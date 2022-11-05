You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Divers called to Hyannis docks

Developing: Divers called to Hyannis docks

November 5, 2022



HYANNIS – Divers were requested to the School Street docks in Hyannis after reports of a person in the water late Saturday afternoon. The Barnstable County regional dive team was requested to the scene about 4 PM. The victim was located about 4:45 PM and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital in unknown condition. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

