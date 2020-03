HYANNIS – A family of three are safe after some scary moments over Hyannis Sunday evening. According to reports the engine on a single engine Beechcraft failed causing smoke in the cabin and oil to spray on the windshield. Miraculously the plane made it back to Barnstsble Municipal Airport and landed safely with airport and Hyannis firefighters standing by. The FAA is investigating the incident.

CWN is checking with officials for further details.